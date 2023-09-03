BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 797.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

