BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

