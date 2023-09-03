BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.17 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

