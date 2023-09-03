BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 11,355 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 797.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $148.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

