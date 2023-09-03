BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 12,914 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.15% of Eagle Point Credit worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.1 %

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $570.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.82%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.