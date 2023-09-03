BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,360 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortive were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

