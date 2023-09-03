BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,307 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.