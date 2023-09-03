BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 30,457 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 216.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

