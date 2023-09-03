BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.52 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

