BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

