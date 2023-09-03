BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

PXD stock opened at $241.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

