BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

