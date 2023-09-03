BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 884.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,725. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.