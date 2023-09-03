BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $153,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,084. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.