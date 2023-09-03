BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 408.95. The company has a market capitalization of $871.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.85. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

