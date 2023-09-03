BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.12 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.15% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCSF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

