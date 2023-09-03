BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.12 Million Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.15% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

BCSF opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.