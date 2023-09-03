BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $740,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 204.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $228.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

