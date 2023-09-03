BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $773,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 193.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.55 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

