BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $783,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EQT were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.22 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

