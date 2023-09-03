BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $783,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EQT were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.22 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

