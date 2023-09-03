BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $788,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortive were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $79.02 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

