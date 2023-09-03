BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $796,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE:O opened at $56.20 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.36%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

