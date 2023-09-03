BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $801,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dover were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after buying an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOV opened at $148.70 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

