BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $808,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,429,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

