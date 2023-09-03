BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $872,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corteva were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

