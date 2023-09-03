BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $881,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $359.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.