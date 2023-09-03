BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $885,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,471 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $270.52 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

