BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $921,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

