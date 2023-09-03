BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $983,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,511 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

