BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $168.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

