BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $853,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,636,000 after buying an additional 692,323 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

