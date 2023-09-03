BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $857,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 115.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.1 %

IBP opened at $146.30 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.05.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.