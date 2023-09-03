BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $96.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.