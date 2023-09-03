BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.05. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

