BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $828,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,217. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $296.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

