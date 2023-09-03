BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITUB

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.