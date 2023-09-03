BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 20,821 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1,086.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

