BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 32,264 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.13% of Barings BDC worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barings BDC by 211.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC opened at $9.34 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

