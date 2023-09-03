BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 38,840 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.19% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 97,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $560.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -1,320.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

