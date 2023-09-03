BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 5,513 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Splunk were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

