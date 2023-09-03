BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 89 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.73 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

