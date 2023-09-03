BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 19,155 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $935,272. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Progress Software stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.