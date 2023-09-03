BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 7,517 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

