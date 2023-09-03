BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dover were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

