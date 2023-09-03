BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after buying an additional 815,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,814,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

