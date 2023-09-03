BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after buying an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

