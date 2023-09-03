BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.