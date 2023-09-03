BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,012 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paychex were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.