BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,012 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paychex were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

